Rick and Morty Unleash Jerry & His Lameness to Bum Out James Gunn

Dear Lord, will it ever end? As we inch closer to the two-week mark, the mystery surrounding Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo and Peacemaker series creator James Gunn continues to unfold without either a suspect or an end in sight. This time around, we're not sure if Rick and Morty are getting desperate or the fact that he's a never-ending source for lameness. Whatever the reason, Jerry has now entered the scene to (as Gunn puts it) bum out the whole party as their numbers continue to grow on the set of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Now here's a look at Jerry along with the rest of the Rick and Morty crew on the eleventh day, with Gunn promising that he's going all "Inspector Gadget" to get to the bottom of this. Here's hoping he gets a "Poirot moment" where he gets to assemble all of the suspects into one big room and then slowly & methodically reveals the culprit(s):

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: