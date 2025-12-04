Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Rivals

Rivals Season 2 Cast Cosplays The 80's in Hulu Sneak Peek, Images

Hulu released images and a sneak peek at its 1980s-set bonkbuster adaptation Rivals Season 2, with the cast cosplaying for the times.

Article Summary Hulu offers a first look at Rivals Season 2, set in 1980s England and inspired by Jilly Cooper's bonkbuster novel.

David Tennant returns as Sir Tony Baddingham, with the cast embracing posh British 80s style for the new season.

The story follows fierce rivalries, betrayal, and steamy drama among the elite in the Cotswolds countryside.

Americans can discover Cooper's epic Rutshire universe, while UK fans get more beloved characters and intrigue.

Hulu has released four new first-look photos from the second season of their hit adaptation of the late Dame Jilly Cooper's 1980s bonkbuster epic, Rivals. Yes, you were probably eagerly waiting to see the cast cosplaying 1980s posh British people. O nostalgia! Look, there's David Tennant as Sir Tony Baddingham, obviously surviving that bonk on his head in the season one finale cliffhanger. Sorry if you just got a spoiler, but did you really think he was a goner?

As a reminder, Rivals is a knowing "The past as Science Fiction" where everything old is new and weird again. It recreates 1980s England from Dame Jilly Cooper's bestselling 1988 bonkbuster novel about ghastly posh people in the Cotswolds who stab each other in the back and have sex a lot. It's almost shocking to have so much sex in a TV show now, even a streaming series, where there's so much gleeful bonking in posh settings. Americans may be unfamiliar with Cooper's books, but generations of female readers in the UK practically guarantee that this series will be a huge hit. It's a Marvel Universe for British women – Cooper has written eleven novels in her Rutshire series, many featuring recurring former Olympian showjumper Sir Rupert Campbell-Black, the "most handsome man in England" and inveterate womanizer, cad, and bounder. Here, he is continuing his love story with the earnest and guileless Agatha "Taggie" O'Hara (Bella Maclean).

The story of Rivals is in the title: newly minted TV mogul Sir Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) has despised Rupert Campbell Black (Alex Hassell) all his life for constantly falling upwards and hopes to use his TV station to destroy him. The bed-hopping Rupert, now the Minister for Sport under Thatcher's government, falls in love with the earnest and guileless Agatha "Taggie" O'Hara (Bella Maclean), daughter of Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner), Sir Tony's new hard-hitting talk show host whom he poached from the BBC.

Sir Tony is also sleeping with Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams in her most substantial role since the end of Black Lightning on the CW), an ambitious American producer whose job is to bring the station major ratings. An increasing and escalating series of rivalries, betrayals, and sexual dalliances engulfs a huge cast of characters (with nearly half the cast having previously appeared on Doctor Who) that make up the whole village of Rutshire.

Rivals Season 1 is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ everywhere else.

