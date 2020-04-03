"Riverdale": Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa On Our Gang's Real World Reaction

Riverdale creator, writer, and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is doing his part to help fans pass the time at home with a little fun speculation over how the gang would handle our current reality. Contributing to a line-up of shows getting the "What If…?" treatment from their respective writers, showrunners, etc., Aguirre-Sacasa breaks down why the "state of crisis" Archie's (KJ Apa) hometown always seems to find itself in makes it the choice place to be hunkered down in during trying times – as you're about to read:

"The great thing about Riverdale is that the town exists in a perpetual state of crisis. Indeed, Riverdale has been both in lockdown and quarantine mode before — but that was to combat a mysterious disease that was making all of the cheerleaders have violent seizures. (Turned out it was a by-product of Hiram Lodge's drug-production operation — polluted river water.) If the coronavirus hit Riverdale, the kids would be in deep trouble, as they cannot keep their hands off each other and social distancing is definitely not their forte. But they are resourceful.

First, there's the fully self-sustaining bunker Dilton Doiley built. The kids have been using it primarily as a sex-bunker for their trysts, but a good 12 people could hole up there with no problem. There's electricity, food, water, and — presumably — plumbing.

Another place folks could hunker down is Pop's Chock-lit Shoppe. When the town was rioting (again, thanks to Hiram), a group of citizens made their last stand at the diner. Most important, there's a seemingly endless supply of milkshakes and burgers and onion rings to be had at Pop's — and we know it does takeout and delivery.

And if the corona-crisis threatens to last beyond the end of their senior year? Knowing the kids, they'd probably hold prom despite the risk, secretly if necessary — I mean, there's no way Cheryl Blossom is not being crowned prom queen this year. As for graduation, let's get real. Given how little time any of these teenagers have spent in classes, would any of them actually be eligible for graduation? Well, maybe Kevin Keller."

Well, I know I can rest easy knowing Archie, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and the rest of the gang can handle themselves in a pandemic. Now, if you'll excuse me? I'm going to go search the woods for a secret doomsday bunker – but here's a look at next week's "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town" to tide you over:

"Riverdale" season 4, episode 17 "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town": THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW — After the previous debacles of "Carrie: The Musical" and "Heathers: The Musical," Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from "Hedwig," turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams