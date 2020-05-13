Riverdale Season 5: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Confirms Major Time Jump

I know there's been a lot of speculation around The CW's Riverdale lately with their early season finale, but fear not: there is official word that the narratives planned will play out as intended. In case you're unaware, season four's production was halfway through shooting their big prom episode with two more episodes left in the season after that; it was slated to end with high school graduation for Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and hopefully Archie (if he can convince the new principal to let him walk with the rest of his class).

We knew thanks to confirmation from series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, that prom, graduation, and other important senior year drama will still happen as planned, just at the start of season five instead of finishing out season four. However, adding mystery to the known, it was confirmed that after graduation, there will be a time jump of several years, which will see Archie and friends pulled back to Riverdale, likely because of some mystery. Originally the plan was to start season five after it had been several years, picking back up not at where we left them, but after several years, presumably after college. Now that all plans are altered a bit, we'll see season five start with prom and graduation will be episode three, then we'll have a time jump and start into the "premiere" of season five.

"We've been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time jumps happen in-between seasons because there's a tease at the very end. So what we're doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes." – Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

All in all, it's not terribly surprising, but it should be interesting to see the gang of "teens" now that they're actually in the same age range as the actors who portray them. We already know that certain parental figures (Jughead's dad and Veronica's mom) had planned to leave the show already, and no, they're not being killed off. I wonder if they end up getting back together and moving to a different town? Only time will tell what juicy secrets Riverdale has in store for next season, whenever it comes back to grace our television screens.