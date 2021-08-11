Riverdale Season 5: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Jughead, Josie & Hiram

Did you really think The CW's Riverdale was going to return without ten tons of drama with it? When a prison break is just the backdrop to even bigger drama, you know that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's long-running series isn't looking to waste the time jump momentum it had before the summer break. Set to make its return tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa is offering up some intel and clues to EW on just how much of the pre-time jump years will be addressed, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats' return & Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) origin story.

Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) Will be Backstory Focus: "In an episode that focuses on Jughead, we're going to unpack what the last few years were for him. We're going to see how Betty and Jughead's relationship continued after high school and how it devolved into what we found when they moved back to Riverdale. Ditto for Archie. We have gotten a few glimmers of what Archie's time in the Army was like but we unpack all of that trauma and experience, and ditto with Betty and Veronica. But I would say in terms of really burrowing into the past, it's sort of Jughead and Archie that we really pull apart all of the bad things that happened to them that led to their time in Riverdale again."

On the Upcoming "Favorite Josie Episode" Aguirre-Sacasa's Ever Done: "I don't want to spoil it but we're getting to them sooner rather than later. And I will also say this: It's probably my favorite Josie [Ashleigh Murray] episode that we've ever done. It's wonderful; it was so great to have the girls back. It's one of our strongest episodes of the season. Every year we do some weird episodes and they're coming up and they're some of the best we've done I think."

On Why Hiram's Story Matters & Season 5 Being the Right Time to Tell It: "Honestly, it's all about Mark Consuelos. Mark joined us in season 2 and he's been such a terrific addition to the show. He's been completely up for being our big bad. He's such a good actor and we've never really done an episode that focused on Hiram in a really deep way. It was so great to have Michael [Consuelos] do that episode and I think it was really special for Mark and Michael. And I do feel like we're building to quite a thing with Hiram this season so it's good to understand what makes him tick a little bit more. It's a very off-the-beaten-path episode but we can't wait for people to see it."

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows": RETURN TO RIVERDALE — In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty's (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

Josie (Ashleigh Murray) returns to get the band back together, Cheryl has an active ministry going on now, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) has a chainsaw. Now, that alone? The makings of one helluva trailer for the return of The CW's Riverdale for the remainder of its fifth season. Of course, you do realize that those aren't even close to the most impressively twisted things going on in the following return trailer. From things that go bump in the night to a lot of other types of "bumping " going on- and yes, we even get Archie (KJ Apa) executing a slow-motion "Superman" punch. So with the series set to return on August 11th for the remainder of Season 5, check out this look at The CW's Riverdale being "Riverdale" in all of its over-the-top glory:

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

