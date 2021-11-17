Riverdale Season 6 Offers Heart-Wrenching "Rivervale" E02/E03 Previews

Okay, Riverdale. We're all-in. Since it's less than 24-hours after the season opener of The CW series' sixth season, we're going to keep spoiler teases vague. Let's just say that after a heart-wrenching visit to Rivervale, KJ Apa should be getting a little downtime to pick up a hobby or two. But then again, who's to say what an "afterlife with(out) Archie" will be like, right? And Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's own Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) hasn't even entered the scene yet. But while you wait, we have some titles, an episode overview, and preview images to help piece the clues together. Next week's episode is titled "Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories," with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) sharing the spooky spotlight but no overview released (hmmm…). The following week, we have "Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher" (directed by Jeff Woolnough and written by Greg Murray) where Rivervale gets a visit from a mysterious figure (Graham Phillips' Nick St. Clair but maybe not really Nick St. Clair?) that results in our "traitors" (grrrrr) facing some serious ultimatums. And yes, we have preview images for both waiting for you below:

Now here's a look at the preview images for "Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher":

Last month, Shipka took some time out from promoting her C13Features feature-length audio movie Treat to discuss what it was like returning to the role and how it felt playing Sabrina in the "Riverdale" sandbox:

On Returning to Sabrina in a Different Series Environment: "It was great. I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike. I didn't know if it was gonna be or not, but coming back and being her again felt great. It also felt nostalgic, which I'd never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it. So, to go back and be a new person in the same headband was really, really thrilling. I really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me, it really did."

On Learning New Things About Sabrina: "There's still more to be revealed. She still carries a sense of mystery in the episode. But of course, you're always learning new things. I think there are always new curiosities. Playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting. I had to work out in my brain what happened in between."

So our biggest takeaway are the lines, "a new person in the same headband," "playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting," and "I had to work out in my brain what happened in between," which seem to be implying that this will be taking place before the Netflix series finale (which means Sabrina's still dead). That said, we're not buying into anything 100% yet. Because to be honest, having Sabrina's run on Riverdale happen after the Netflix series finale would raise so many intriguing questions about her return. Just make sure not to answer them on Riverdale. Instead, drop vague verbal clues and cryptic teases about what went down.