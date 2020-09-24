Riverdale Star KJ Apa Reveals Secret to Quality COVID Make Out Scenes

After all of the table reads, teases, pre-production interviews, birthday celebrations, and COVID-related questions, Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the gang are back to work filming the fifth (and sixth) seasons of the long-running The CW series. The series is going into "bubble mode" between now and the end of the year to knock out the two seasons to avoid future delays, but with that comes an entirely new way of getting things done with new COVID health protocols in place. Of course, if you're like us you're wondering one thing right now: how do they handle the kissing and make out scenes?

KJ Apa posted the answer for Riverdale fans on Instagram- where it appears a minute of mouthwash after each intimate scene being the mandatory move now. So, wait- what was the policy before the pandemic? You know what? Never mind, you can check out Apa's post (with Camila Mendes aka Veronica co-starring, because it would be weird if Apa was making out with himself) below

Earlier this month, Aguirre-Sacasa announced that pre-production on the fifth season was officially underway, offering viewers a look at the script covers for the episodes being run through table reads. Continuing their effective use of panels from the comics to represent the episode, we learned that Episode 501 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" is written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky (with an old-school Betty/Jughead prom image). Episode 502 "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" is written by Janine Saline Schoenberg and Devon Turner, and directed by Gabriel Correa (with a newer, depressing Archie/Jughead panel).

Today's a double-feature! The first two tablereads of #Riverdale Season Five! Even on Zoom and in quarantine, so grateful to be able to continue telling these stories with this incredible group of people. Back to the Town with Pep we go!! ❤️📺👠🐍🕺💃🏻🌹🌈🌪🎭🎟🚑🚀📸☎️🛢💣💵☠️👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/pb3jb1yXTp — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 2, 2020

Now while the third episode is pretty much in line with wrapping up the senior year, "Purgatory" and the image chosen for the cover have us very curious. Are they going to kill Archie (KJ Apa)? Probably not, but they might do an "Archie went missing overseas and was presumed dead" storyline. The image they're using is from the comic book Archie 1941 (writers: Brian Augustyn, Mark Waid; illustrator: Peter Krause), where our red-headed lead joins the military and ends up MIA, presumed dead (see what we mean?).

The #Riverdale Players Theatre continues with our next two table reads today via Zoom!! As we say goodbye to high school and hello to…??? 🚀🎟🐍🕺☎️🌪📸😞👨🏻‍💻🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🚢🚧🗽☠️👀👯‍♀️👩‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/GplWbUUmBB — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 3, 2020