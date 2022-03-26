Riverdale: Worst Town in America? S06E07, S06E08 & S06E09 Previews

Look, it's not like The CW's Riverdale didn't clue you in during the 100th episode. This show not only embraces its over-the-top weirdness but it's also given it a mind-twisty, over-arching reason for existing. So if any of you out there are still shaking your heads over Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gaining superpowers, we strongly suggest rewatching "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox" again as a reminder of the show you've been watching the past five seasons. And things aren't going to get any easier (or less bizarre) as the season rolls along, as you're about to see from the preview images, promo & overview for S06E07 "Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral," preview images & overview for S06E08 "Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town," and preview images for S06E09 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit." And if you're like us, you'll have a hard time choosing the lesser of two evils: a possessed & revenge-driven Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) or a determined & power-driven Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea). Though we can't shake this feeling that there's a lot more going on with Percival than what he's showing…

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 7 "Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral": HERMOINE COMES TO TOWN — Following the explosion at the Andrews residence, Archie (KJ Apa) assembles a team to help rebuild his home, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) copes with his new reality. Meanwhile, at the Riverdale town hall meeting, Veronica (Camila Mendes) breaks some news to the town, which later prompts a visit from her mother Hermoine (guest star Marisol Nichols). At Thornhill, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) tries to get to the bottom of some strange happenings going on with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace). Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 7 "Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town": THE WORST TOWN IN AMERICA — After learning that Percival Pickens (guest star Chris O'Shea) is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie (KJ Apa) comes up with a plan to prove him wrong. Meanwhile, after the Town Council goes after their casino, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) decide they're going to do everything on the up-and-up moving forward. Finally, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) makes a risky move to help Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit": PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE – After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty, and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).