ROH Death Before Dishonor Will Allegedly Stream on Bleacher Report

ROH Death Before Dishonor will allegedly stream on Bleacher Report for viewers in the United States, a press release from Ring of Honor claimed on Monday. We say allegedly because past experience streaming AEW PPVs on the Bleacher Report service indicates that it's questionable whether the streaming will actually occur. Yes, the website will take your money to purchase the PPV. That part always works. But will it actually allow you to log in when it's time to watch? Maybe, maybe not. Will the stream actually start if you do log in? Again, results may vary. Will the stream repeatedly fail throughout the broadcast, forcing you to restart it multiple times? Of that, you can probably be certain. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me seventeen times? Well, let's just say that if you want to be sure you can watch the PPV without issue, you might be better off buying it on a traditional cable PPV provider or buying a plane ticket and flying to a country that is able to watch the PPV via Fite.

Speaking of which, international viewers will have the privilege of using the Fite app to stream Death Before Dishonor. Why do international viewers get to view the PPV without issues? Does Ring of Honor hate America? Who knows. All we know is that using the Fite app is a pleasure compared to Bleacher Report, which could probably be classified as a form of torture under the Geneva convention.

If, however, you live in the United States and are some kind of masochist who enjoys inflicting immense pain on yourself, then by all means, feel free to order Death Before Dishonor on Bleacher Report. Attempting to stream a wrestling PPV on Bleacher Report is about as painful as having a dominatrix step on your testicles with six-inch spiked heels, and frankly, a good dominatrix probably costs more than $39.99, so this is an economical way to achieve roughly the same effect. No kink-shaming here.

But who knows? Maybe this will finally be the time that Bleacher Report resolves the issues that have plagued past streams. Maybe they've listened to feedback from paying customers and made a serious attempt to investigate and solve the problems that… bwahahahaha! Sorry, we couldn't finish typing that with a straight face. If they haven't fixed it by now, they're never going to.

Death Before Dishonor will take place on Saturday, July 23d at 8PM Eastern. Planned matches that will probably cut out if you attempt to stream it on Bleacher Report include:

ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes * 2 out of 3 falls *

ROH Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

More matches may be added before the event takes place.