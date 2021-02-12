Roman Reigns Announcement Set for WWE Smackdown Tonight

With the lack of information about exactly what's happening on WWE Smackdown tonight, The Chadster is beginning to suspect Vince McMahon may be at it again, tearing up and rewriting the script at the last minute. All day, the one thing The Chadster knew would happen on Smackdown tonight was that Seth Rollins was set to make his long-awaited return, and if The Chadster is being totally honest, that was enough for The Chadster to tune in. The Chadster would tune into WWE Smackdown if the entire show was just Baron Corbin eating smoked meat in the catering area. Actually, The Chadster would especially tune in if that's what was booked or Smackdown. Baron Corbin is the Ratings King of Friday Nights, baby! But WWE hasn't announced any Baron Corbin related segments for Smackdown yet. They have, however, announced a new segment with Roman Reigns.

From WWE.com:

Roman Reigns has a blockbuster announcement about the Universal Championship Last week on SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns made secret about feeling disrespected by 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Edge. When they finally came face-to-face, The Head of the Table demanded that the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania, only to suffer a sneak attack from Kevin Owens before the issue could be resolved. Three days later on Monday on Raw, The Ultimate Opportunity revealed that he would not make any decision regarding which World Champion he will face on The grandest Stage of Them All until after WWE Elimination Chamber. Tonight on the blue brand, The Head of the Table will make a huge announcement regarding the Universal Title. No doubt feeling intense anger towards both The Master Manipular, KO, WWE Official Adam Pearce and any number of others, it will be interesting to see what The Big Dog has in store. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Oh, don't worry WWE. The Chadster has no plans to miss Smackdown. What else would The Chadster have to do on a Friday Night? Okay, maybe drink White Claw seltzers in the garage while sobbing into the steering wheel of The Chadster's Mazda Miata, but The Chadster can do that after Smackdown goes off the air.