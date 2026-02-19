Posted in: Anime, Hulu, TV | Tagged: rooster fighter

Rooster Fighter Is Going Clucking Nuts on Adult Swim, Hulu & Disney+

The eagerly anticipated anime series adaptation of Rooster Fighter is set to be unleashed on Adult Swim and Hulu in March (Disney+ abroad).

Article Summary Rooster Fighter anime adaptation premieres on Adult Swim's Toonami March 14, 2026, at midnight ET/PT.

Streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally starting March 15 for worldwide access.

Keiji, the heroic rooster, battles monstrous Demons with wild action and outrageous humor.

Based on Shu Sakuratani’s hit manga, Rooster Fighter is a must-watch for action and shonen fans.

You need this in your life: Rooster Fighter, the highly anticipated action anime adapted from the critically acclaimed manga by Shu Sakuratani and produced by VIZ Media in collaboration with HERO'S INC., will premiere on Adult Swim's Toonami on March 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET/PT. The series will begin streaming on March 15th at 1:00 a.m. PT on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in select international territories.

Keiji the Rooster Fighter is no ordinary rooster. A cock-about-town with superhuman strength, he defends humanity from towering monsters known as "Demons." Packed with explosive action, outrageous humor, and hyperbolic showdowns, Rooster Fighter delivers a wildly entertaining spectacle led by one feathered hero who always steals the show. He's a rooster! He's a fighter! What more do you want? No, he's probably not a lover, since this is the type of story for the crowd that's still in the "ew gurls icky!" crowd. Shonen readers, guys!

Rooster Fighter creator Shu Sakuratani is a talented, innovative Japanese manga artist best known for his acclaimed work. His unique storytelling and artistic style, characterized by dynamic action sequences, expressive characters, and a masterful balance of intense, high-stakes scenes with moments of levity and humor, make his work some of the most exciting in the industry. HERO's Inc. is a Japanese manga publisher established in 2010, with Katsuya Shirai as President and CEO. The company is majority-owned by the Kinoshita Group. Our titles are currently being serialized on the web manga site Comiplex.

Rooster Fighter premieres March 14th 2026 on Adult Swim's Toonami; Streams on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in select international markets March 15th in Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Gibraltar, France, Italy, Spain, Andorra, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela. The whole world can get in on the rooster-fighting action!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!