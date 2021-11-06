Roswell, New Mexico Confirms Shiri Appleby Returning for Season 4

The season three two-part finale of Roswell, New Mexico featured the return of a familiar face from the cast of the original WB/UPN series that ran from 1999-2002. The giant reveal is that Shiri Appleby, who played Liz Parker for all 61 episodes, made a surprise cameo in the final minutes. Rosewell, NM executive producer confirmed with TVLine that the star will return for Season 4, but only two episodes are confirmed for now (starting with #409).

While she's not reprising her original role, she does play Allie, awakened by a naked woman (possibly an extraterrestrial) who was searching for Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason). "Liz Ortecho was a student of mine," Allie said in the scene. Appleby directed two episodes of The CW reboot, "Songs About Texas" during the first season and "What If Got Was One of Us?" during the second. "That's definitely what it presents like," Hollier said of the woman possibly being an alien. "You can never trust what your first image is, but I look forward to people speculating for a couple of months,"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shiri Appleby Returns To 'Roswell' 20 Years Later As Director: Why She Loves The New Liz | Access (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS-h5qek6bA)

The Roswell remake, produced by Amblin TV, Bender Brown Productions, Warner Bros TV, and CBS Studios, comes courtesy of writer Carina Adly MacKenzie and director Julie Plec, which is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. The original UPN/WB series created by Jason Katims also starred Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl, Majandra Delfino, Brendan Fehr, Nick Wechsler, and William Sadler lasting three seasons. The remake, which is set 20 years after the original, also stars Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Michael Trevino, Tyler Blackburn, and Heather Hemmens.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roswell, New Mexico | Season 3 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgMo1XOHuPI)

When Liz Ortecho returns to Roswell, New Mexico, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush, who is now a Roswell police officer. However, Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister Isobel and their friend Michael.