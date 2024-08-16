Posted in: MTV, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: drag race, mtv, paramount, preview, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race, "All Stars," "Untucked" Returning for New Seasons

MTV and Paramount+ have ordered new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and two "Untucked" series.

With the first two episodes of Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars currently streaming, fans of RuPaul's reality competition series universe were treated to some good news on Friday morning. That's right, MTV and Paramount+ are giving a green light to RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17, as well as new seasons of "All Stars" and the two respective "Untucked" series for each show. World of Wonder Productions produces the long-running reality competition series and its spinoffs – with RuPaul executive-producing "Drag Race" with World of Wonder's Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars: Here Are Your 12 Queens

Here's a look at what you need to know about the 12 queens competing to take top honors during Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, with the reality competition series kicking off the party with two episodes on Friday, August 16th:

Alyssa Edwards (United States)

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5; RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2

Alyssa Edwards is a legendary drag queen from Texas with 23 years of experience. Alyssa is famous for her candid chat, tongue-pops, quirky personality, and bold, grand, and over-the-top drag aesthetic embodying the Texas spirit. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company, showcased in the series Dancing Queen, Alyssa's aim is on the title of "Queen of the Mothertucking World."

Athena Likis (Belgium)

Drag Race Belgique Season 1

Athena Likis is a Belgian drag queen and finalist from Drag Race Belgique Season 1. Performing for five years, her aesthetic is conceptual and edgy, drawing inspiration from fashion, sci-fi and mythology. Athena is vocal about sharing her story of overcoming a strict Christian upbringing and is ready to compete on the global stage, showcasing her improved skills and confidence.

Eva Le Queen (Philippines)

Drag Race Philippines Season 1

Eva Le Queen hails from Manila, Philippines. Having recently finished in the top three of her season, Eva is known for her elegance and poise, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style. She is excited to represent her country and hopes to continue inspiring others through her drag.

Gala Varo (Mexico)

Drag Race Mexico Season 1

Gala Varo from Morelia, Mexico, has over 15 years of performing experience, most recently finishing in the top four during her season. Originally a model, acrobat, and dancer, Gala later became a full-time drag performer. Inspired by artists like Salvador Dali, she is ready to represent Latin America on the global stage.

Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom)

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3

Kitty Scott-Claus, a fun-loving queen from London known for her humor and camp style, was the runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3. Kitty's background in musical theater and pantomime adds to her entertaining performances, and she is excited to compete on a global stage, bringing her vibrant personality and improved fashion sense.

Kween Kong (Australia)

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Kween Kong, from Adelaide, Australia, is known for her powerhouse performances and Tongan-Samoan heritage. A finalist during her season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Kween is also a professional dancer and choreographer. Leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism and aims to use that passion to win the crown.

Miranda Lebrão (Brazil)

Drag Race Brazil Season 1

Miranda Lebrão is an actress and visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing in the top 4 during her season. With a background in acting and naval engineering, Miranda brings drama and transformism to her drag and is eager to showcase her talents to a global audience.

Nehellenia (Italy)

Drag Race Italia Season 2

Nehellenia from Rome, Italy, was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on her season of Drag Race Italia. With 11 years of drag experience, Nehellenia is known for her emotional yet strong personality. Having grown significantly since last seen, she is ready to compete on the global stage, bringing her mature and refined drag to the competition.

Pythia (Canada)

Drag Race Canada Season 2

Pythia is a queen who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag, creating a unique and captivating style. Known for her creativity and attention to detail, she brings a fresh perspective to the competition. Pythia aims to impress the global audience with her innovative approach to drag.

Soa de Muse (France)

Drag Race France Season 1

Soa de Muse, from Paris, France, finished in the top 3 on Drag Race France. Moving to Martinique at 15, Soa discovered a love for theater and returned to France at 20 to pursue performance. After finding drag through RuPaul's Drag Race, Soa became a well-rounded artist in singing, dancing, comedy, and cabaret. They have performed across France, including at iconic Parisian venues, and co-founded the cabaret La Bouche. Soa's drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture, aiming to highlight the West Indian community. Identifying as non-binary, Soa seeks to represent universal diversity.

Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)

Drag Race Germany Season 1

Tessa Testicle, from Basel, Switzerland, is known for her stunt queen performances and legendary lip-syncs. Tessa's drag name originated from a testicular torsion incident during her first performance in 2016. Bullied in school, she found acceptance in drag after discovering RuPaul's Drag Race. A fashion design student, she created all her looks for Drag Race Germany and blends glamor with gender identity exploration, constantly surprising her audience.

Vanity Vain (Sweden)

Drag Race Sweden Season 1

Vanity Vain, from Linköping, Sweden, finished third on Drag Race Sweden. Based in Stockholm, Vanity has been doing drag for eight years and describes her aesthetic as "very rock and roll, 80s, sex on legs." Drag saved her mental health, giving her confidence, and Drag Race Sweden enabled her to pursue drag full-time. Vanity loves performing and singing but dreads comedy challenges. Known for her excellent makeup skills, she is ready for the competition with sharpened claws and polished shoes.

Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars is produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steve Kelly, Andrés Barragán, and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios, and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer, with Margaret Goodman as Executive in Charge. Following the launch, additional content, including "Meet the Queens," will go live across RuPaul's Drag Race Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube accounts. Join the conversation by using #DragRace and #GlobalAllStars. The series will also be available on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Tuesday, September 20, and in France the following day, with Japan to follow later this year.

