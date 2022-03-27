RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 E12 A Rusical for the Ages: Recap/Review

After last week's harrowing lip sync battle royale which saw miss Jasmine Kennedie sashay away, RuPaul's Drag Race is returning to form with the musical… Ummm… "Ru-sical" episode that sees the queens take to the stage to perform Moulin Ru: the Rusical. Before getting into every kickball change and all the sickening looks, there are spoilers in this article. Read at your own discretion, or it may just read you first. Either way, you have been warned.

In the first act of the episode, we see Jasmine's lipstick farewell message – and yes, it is just as long-winded as she is in person. RuPaul then announces the challenge and leaves the queens to assign parts and start rehearsing. The following ten minutes of the episode are then dedicated to Lady Camden and Bosco fighting over the "main role" in the challenge. Don't they know that it's the bit parts played up that win the day? Sigh. After forcing all of the other queens into a vote as to who should take the lead role (therefore pitting everyone against everyone), it's finally time to move on to the challenge.

This week's Drag Race sees Bosco as "Saltine" the star of the show at the Moulin Ru, and sadly she did not sell the part…despite fighting for it; it was just Bosco being Bosco, no character, no exaggeration. Lady Camden ended up with the role of Mama Z, the ringmaster of this proverbial circus; Willow Pill was naturally the Green Fairy character, who is like a Disney princess on crack. Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, and Jorgeous played the de-facto "muses" and chorus of the show, Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent, respectively.

On RuPaul's runway this week, the category is "Mirror, Mirror!" Most queens went with a mirrored reflective number utilizing mosaic. Bosco served Muglier in a "sexy toaster" little waist cincher/bra/panty number…and Michelle Visage did call her out for always doing those eyebrows, thank GOODNESS. Daya Betty went full chromed KISS and like everything she does, it was perfection. Deja Skye missed the brief and didn't so much serve mirror as she did ice queen; Jorgeous branched out and wore an actual dress, not just bra and panties…again.

Though the biggest drama on the Drag Race runway tonight was the dreaded question, "who should go home" and six of the seven queens voted Bosco…with Bosco voting Jorgeous, who then threw her completely under the bus and called out Bosco for being in the bottom during last week's lip-sync fest. New villain, anyone?

The bottom two this episode came down to Bosco (no surprise) and Jorgeous (again?! Someone please send her home already!) They lip-synced to a Whitney Houston remix ("Heartbreak Hotel") and it was a fine performance from both queens…but RuPaul chose Jorgeous (no surprise…we know she plays favorites) leaving Bosco to do a walk of shame…but not before opening her chocolate bar…

Sike! No runway walk of shame for Bosco – just a whole bunch of rage and spite barreling into next week. Once again this season, we're left with the same number of queens in the competition after a non-elimination. Now that the chocolate bar "twist" is out of the way, can we please return to regularly scheduled competition and start cutting queens who underperform? This season has been extra bad about hanging onto queens for drama's sake (though that absolutely worked out with Daya Betty because she is a punk powerhouse and deserves that crown). RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on VH1.