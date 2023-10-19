Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, American Horror Story, fx networks, hulu, preview, ryan murphy

Ryan Murphy Teasing Something "American Horror Story"-Related Coming?

Ryan Murphy Productions is teasing that something is coming on Friday - but is it something related to the American Horror Story franchise?

So what does Ryan Murphy have in store for us on Friday? That's the big question today, with Ryan Murphy Productions dropping a very interesting teaser for something arriving at the end of the week. Fans in the comments section are going with Linda Evangelista or Margot Robbie (we can see the argument for both), but the overall visuals have us curious. The obvious answer would be a teaser for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 – set to hit sometime in 2024. Possible. Maybe something for Hulu's American Horror Stories, kicking off its third season in a week? Doubtful – the look/tone is dramatically different from how Hulu's been selling the spinoff. A possible mini-spinoff – maybe a one-shot? Murphy's mentioned in the past how he wants to return to the "Coven" universe – and the look would definitely fit that. Could Murphy be extending his creative vision into advertising – maybe something having to do with cologne/perfume, higher-end alcohol, etc.? Maybe – but if that's the case, it would interesting to see how fans react to the AHS-like imagery. Stay tuned!

Here's a look at the social media post from Ryan Murphy Productions from earlier today with a tease of what's to come on Friday – followed by a look back at what we know about American Horror Stories' four-episode "Huluween" event:

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween Event" Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at the newest teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by a look at the official trailer, episode overviews, and corresponding official key art posters:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released earlier this month – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two. Following that, we have a look at the previously-released teaser "Ferocious":

