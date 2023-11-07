Posted in: CBS, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, cbs mornings, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, tyler perry, wga

SAG-AFTRA: AMPTP Reportedly Adjusts AI Language; Tyler Perry Comments

Reports are that AMPTP adjusted some of the AI language in its "Last, Best & Final" offer to SAG-AFTRA; Tyler Perry comments on the strike.

With the strike having now reached its 117th day, SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are reportedly planning to meet again today to see if an agreement can be reached on the studios & streamers' "Last, Best & Final" offer that leads to a new three-year deal for the union. Heading into this afternoon, the rumblings were that the studios & streamers' language regarding the recording & cataloging of the likenesses of actors for future use (even after the actor's death) was a huge red flag for the union. Now, it appears that the language has been adjusted during Monday night's talks with the hope that this would clear the road for a deal.

Checking in with CBS Mornings earlier today, Tyler Perry covered a wide range of topics – and that included the strike. While owning right up front that he is "a studio head and an owner of a streamer," Perry offered a number of examples to make his point that he also has an "understanding [of] how it is for the working actor" and that "I get what we're fighting for." From there, Perry praised SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland – before wondering if the negotiating committee isn't pushing for too much at this point.

"But I also understand as we're looking at all of this…Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and the whole negotiating committee has done a fantastic job moving this forward. They have gotten this way further than anyone thought we could get it. But it's really important to know when we've won," Perry shared during the morning interview. "This is only a three-year deal. In two years [or] two and a half years, we'll be re-negotiating again. So we have to know when we have won for now. That's the thing. For now! If I had ran my business trying to get everything at once, I wouldn't be here. I've got as much as I can for now, and let's see what we can do next." Perry was part of a group of A-list celebrities who offered a proposal of their own back in October that they hoped would help get talks going again at that point (with AMPTP having walked away from the table at that point).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!