Sailor Moon Eternal & Great British Bake Off Celebrate Pride Month

"Gays don't do math" – you heard it here first, kids. Bad at math? Just be gay and go into the arts instead and never deal with quadratic equations again! All jokes aside (apologies math gays, you're still valid), baker and proud gay man Michael Chakraverty from Great British Bake Off series 10 (aka series 7 on Netflix) is back in the kitchen baking a super gay unicorn cake in honor of both Pride and the arrival of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal movie on Netflix.

This video has some amazing quotes such as, "Nothing more Pride that ending up on the floor." and "It wouldn't be Pride without some vomit." Some aspects of a good Pride celebration are universal, it seems. Aside from the hilarity of watching Michael make phallic jokes for roughly twenty minutes [not] straight, the video also features him thirsting over Mamarou. Relatable content, honestly. Aside from all the sassy baking, the tutorial is a pretty solid one for the classic "basic b*tch" rainbow unicorn cake.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Great British Bake Off's Michael Chakraverty Bakes 'Sailor Moon' Pegasus Cake | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKMxrQaD9VY)

The cake is rainbow on the inside (not unlike Trixie Mattel's rainbow easy bake Pride cake last year) with a unicorn outside and a trans-flag-colored mane. Adding in the black eyes and in Michael's words, "I'm brown, so progress – there we go." all the Pride colors are represented. Majestic, inclusive, and magical – all anyone can hope for in their baked goods. As Michael himself says, "smashed it, mate" – yes, yes he did. He should be on Bake-Off or something!

Helios is a pretty fantastic character from Sailor Moon Eternal (even though he's a pegasus – close enough) and this cake celebrating Pride and Sailor Moon Eternal turned out pretty great. And remember, horns come in all shapes and sizes, lengths, and colors. Happy Pride and remember, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal movie is out now on Netflix, both dubbed and subbed.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.