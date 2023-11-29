Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: emma stone, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Emma Stone During SNL Read-Thru

With the first of three final 2023 episodes this weekend, here's a look at Emma Stone during the read-thru for NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Article Summary Emma Stone gears up for SNL with a script read-thru on Wednesday evening.

Upcoming SNL episodes to feature Adam Driver with Olivia Rodrigo, and Kate McKinnon with Billie Eilish.

SNL Season 49 cast photo released alongside a behind-the-scenes glimpse.

NBC's SNL continues its legacy of humor, music, and culture with star-studded Season 49.

It's been a busier week than usual when it comes to NBC's Saturday Night Live – in a good way. Along with getting a welcome video for host Emma Stone (Showtime's The Curse) & musical guest Noah Kahan and Stone riding solo for her midweek sketch, we also had two surprise treats. First, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image (along with a look behind the scenes at the shoot). Following that, we learned that there are two more shows after this weekend before the end-of-the-year break. On December 9th, Adam Driver is set to host – joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Following that, midseason wraps on December 16th with host & SNL icon Kate McKinnon and musical guest Billie Eilish. And that brings us to Wednesday night and our chance to check out Stone in the middle of read-thru with the SNL cast.

Unfortunately, we didn't get any looks at the cast by the time this went live – but if there are any later, we'll make sure to update:

Here's a look back at Stone from her midweek sketch from earlier today as she reveals the secret to comedy – kinda?

Yesterday, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – along with a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

Following the clip below, we have a look back at the teaser for this weekend's SNL that was released earlier this week and more:

Here's a look at SNL's welcome video for Stone & Kahan, formally introducing this week's host & musical guest to the world:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

