Saturday Night Live Checks In with Jonathan Majors at SNL Read-Thru

After a strong Kieran Culkin–Ed Sheeran effort this past weekend, viewers of NBC's Saturday Night Live have Jonathan Majors (Loki, Lovecraft Country) and musical guest Taylor Swift to look forward to this weekend. Between the amazing performance from Swift that we're expecting and the impressive comedic stylings that we're expecting from Majors (plus the chance of a Loki or Lovecraft Country sketch is never a bad thing), we're expecting/hoping this round to be one of the strongest of Season 47 so far (always gotta keep raising the bar). So with that and the fact that it's Wednesday in mind, you know what part of the week we've reached, right? Yup, time to check in with Majors and the SNL team as they get ready for Saturday night.

Here's a look at Majors in the middle of read-thru for this weekend (and we're sure Swift is going to be checking in via social media to let fans know how rehearsals & the week-of promo machine are rolling). And looking ahead to the pre-Thanksgiving weekend, November 20th brings Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) as host with musical guest Saweetie:

And here's a look back at the official intro video for Majors and Swift's SNL run that was released on Tuesday:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).