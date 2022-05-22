Saturday Night Live Finale; The Sandman Self-Love: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With all of the love & respect to Japanese Breakfast with our opener "Be Sweet" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: NBC's Saturday Night Live says goodbye in a number of ways, Marg Helgenberger starts filming CBS' CSI: Vegas, WWE "indefinitely" suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi, Neil Gaiman confirms DC Comics' The Sandman self-love ban, and more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of reviews- FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, May 22, 2022:

Saturday Night Live Star Pete Davidson Confirms SNL Departure

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Star Marg Helgenberger Confirms Filming Start

Westworld S04 Mini-Teasers Profile Dolores, Maeve, Caleb & Charlotte

The Orville: New Horizons Return is Imminent in TikTok Teaser

WWE Suspends Tag Team Champs Sasha Banks & Naomi "Indefinitely"

SmackDown Recap 5/20: Who Are The Unified Tag Champions?

Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson Clears Up Samuel L. Jackson "Ban"

Stranger Things 4 Cast Shares Personal Recap; Duffer Bros Big Season

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love" Either

The Boys: Butcher & Soldier Boy in Pedicab Built for Two; New Key Art

Love, Victor: Hulu Original Series Debuts Final Season Trailer

AEW Food Network Championship Title Next? BCTV Daily Dispatch Opinion

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including FOX's WWE SmackDown:

