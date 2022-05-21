AEW Food Network Championship Title Next? BCTV Daily Dispatch Opinion

Sometimes, Karma, The Goddess of Television (another story, another day) sends us messages that are subtle. Other times, they're as subtle as a sledgehammer. In the case of Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian destroying Scorpio Sky's AEW TNT Championship belt on TNT's AEW Rampage, we're talking a literal sledgehammer. So earlier this week, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) held their first Upfronts presentation for potential advertisers & the media where they basically talk up what shows they have coming up while also updating current shows and offering teases about what's still to come. Now, some AEW fans (and media sites) interpreted the lack of an "upfront" (for lack of a better phrase) presence by the popular professional wrestling company as a bad sign about its future with WBD. Well, I'm here to tell you that I come bearing good news and bad news. The good news? AEW will be just fine, thank you very much. Streaming services are all locking down exclusive live sports & entertainment deals so even if WBD was righteously short-sighted enough to want to part ways with AEW? Tony Khan's company wouldn't have to wait long to find a new home. The bad news? Whoever's holding any TNT or TBS titles at the time you're reading this, Guevara & Kazarian offered a ten-ton metaphor that should have you concerned.

Without turning this into a doctoral presentation on the shifting television landscape, mega-companies like WBD saw folks "cutting the cord" & shifting to streaming so they did, too. And now we've reached the point where those same mega-companies began asking that painfully uncomfortable question. Do we really need this many cable networks? With the case of WBD CEO David Zaslav, that would seem to be the question being asked about TBS, TNT & truTV (otherwise known as "The TNets") as scripted programming development was cut and "TNets" General Manager Brett Weitz exited WBD. So while there will be AEW, it's tough to say where it will call home (assuming it doesn't end up on HBO Max). Will TNT & TBS combine into a new channel? Could we see all three networks scrapped and an entirely new & different one set up in their place? Or maybe it moves to any of the other networks that WBD owns. You know, "AEW Food Network Championship" does have a decent ring to it. Now here's a look at today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, our rundown of what made our radar from across the television landscape in the past 24-hours- with this round including:

Tales of the Walking Dead Showrunner: Season Locked & Ready To Go

Motherland: Fort Salem S03 Teaser: A Final Season, Their Final Battle

Don't Forget AEW Rampage Starts Early Tonight! Here's a Preview

Saturday Night Live: McKinnon, Bryant & Mooney Also Reportedly Leaving

Bosch: Legacy S02: Michael Connelly Confirms "The Crossing" Storyline

Daredevil: Steven DeKnight Jokingly Offers to Sell Back Suit & More

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Reportedly Set to Exit SNL

Ted: Seth MacFarlane, Peacock Welcome Alanna Ubach as Series Regular

The Boys: Zack Snyder on Dawn of the Seven #ReleaseTheBourkeCut News

Ms. Marvel "Destiny" Teaser Finds Kamala Bringing Her Idea To Life

Twisted Metal: Neve Campbell Joins Peacock Series Adaptation

WWE SmackDown Preview 5/20: Will The Tag Titles Be Unified Tonight?

The Boys S03: Dawn of the Seven #ReleaseTheBourkeCut Trailer Released

Original Jersey Shore Cast Not Too Happy with MTV Jersey Shore Reboot

Report: Khan to Take Over WWE in Stephanie McMahon's Absence

Stranger Things 4 Opening Minutes Offer Bloody Trip Back In Time

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Kumail Nanjiani Reveals Who He's Playing & More

Stranger Things 4 Truly Epic with Running Time at Nearly 13 Hours

Baymax! Needs You to Help Him Help You This June: Official Trailer #2

Supernatural Trio Reunite, "Pitch" The CW Spinoff Ideas & More: Images

Heartstopper Will Keep Beating for 2 More Seasons, Netflix Confirms

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E03 Review: Romijn Shines Brightest

Daredevil, Umbrella Academy, Barry, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

And now here's today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication": R.E.M. with "Radio Free Europe":