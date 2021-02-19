Saturday Night Live: Goodbye, Regé-Jean Page! Hello, Regé-Jean Bunny!

So let's take a look at our weekly checksheet for NBC's Saturday Night Live. With only two days to go until Bridgerton and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons star Regé-Jean Page and rapper (and WWE 24/7 Champion- for now) Bad Bunny take the stage of Studio 8H, we've got an intro video and a look at Page during table reads. Which means next up? A promo, which we got Thursday night so that means we have Friday and Saturday for random, unexpected stuff. Looks good… everything's on track… so let's check out the promo.

In this single promo (Hmmm… maybe another one tomorrow?), Page and SNL's Melissa Villaseñor are inspired by Bad Bunny to try some different takes on their own names. Spoiler? "Regé-Jean Bunny" actually kinda' works:

