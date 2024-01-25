Posted in: Music, NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: dakota johnson, justin timberlake, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Justin Timberlake Drops "Selfish" Music Video

Ahead of his return to NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend, Justin Timberlake released the official music video for the single "Selfish."

Article Summary Justin Timberlake premieres "Selfish" music video ahead of SNL appearance.

Benicio Del Toro narrates trailer for Timberlake's new album.

SNL gears up for Dakota Johnson hosting and Ayo Edebiri hosting next week.

Season 49 of SNL brings laughs with cast photo and a BTS look at how it came together.

While we all know that NBC's Saturday Night Live can sink or swim on any given week depending on the host & musical guest, it's also true that the week leading into a new show mostly focuses on the host. So, for this week, we've been seeing a lot of Dakota Johnson. But musical guest Justin Timberlake found a way to grab some headlines this morning – even before he joins Johnson for their on-stage promos later today. During a concert in his hometown of Memphis last weekend, Timberlake debuted his new song "Selfish," as well as a Benicio Del Toro-narrated trailer for his upcoming new album, Everything I Thought I Was. Though no official street release date was announced, Timberlake is making sure folks get familiar with "Selfish" ahead of this weekend, dropping the official music video – which you can check out above.

And don't forget that we have Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) set to host on February 3rd, with Jennifer Lopez as the musical guest. Now, here's a look at the trailer Timberlake released for his upcoming album:

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Looking Back

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that was taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

