Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, Rami Malek Are "Squid Game"-Bound

Sure, Squid Game might be Netflix's biggest series ever with 111 million views in its first month. But you know you've really made it when your the focus of a Pete Davidson music video sketch for NBC's Saturday Night Live. And that's exactly what it got this weekend as Davidson was joined by host Rami Malek and Big Wet in a country music-themed homage to the global phenomenon. Playing country folk who find themselves in over their heads debt-wise, Davidson and Malek quickly find themselves sporting tracksuits and running the gauntlet of deadly games. And yes, all while singing (blood splatter be damned). Who wins? Who loses? And do they know what the U.S-Korean currency exchange rate is?

For those answers (and a whole lot more), check out SNL's take on Netflix's Squid Game:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squid Game – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWdHPMhy270)

Davidson debuted his Malek impression during the season 42 premiere on Oct. 1, 2016. In it, the comedian portrayed Elliot Alderson (Malek's Emmy-winning role on the USA Network series Mr. Robot) alongside then-castmate Leslie Jones (and Margot Robbie's Darlene & Day's Mr. Robot) who was seeking help to find her website hacker. Even Malek was impressed with the impersonation, tweeting at the time, "Cracked up last night. The #MRROBOT parody on @nbcsnl might even make Elliot laugh."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mr. Robot – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz-mCjHA6Ak)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After this weekend, SNL will have one new episode before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Next up, we have SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis with musical guest Brandi Carlile on October 23.