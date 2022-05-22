Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Recruits Eminem to Honor SNL Boss

So this weekend not only brought the Season 47 finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live but also the end of the SNL runs for Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. And as we mentioned in our recap/review (you can check that out here), the season-ender proved to be an impressive combination of humor & heartbreak. But while McKinnon, Bryant, and Mooney big their farewells through sketches, Davidson appeared as himself to join Colin Jost at the "Weekend Update" desk to cover a wide range of topics (including FOX "News" talking head Tucker Carlson being a hypocrite about making fun of Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock), before saving his most heartfelt words for SNL creator Lorne Michaels and the cast & crew for always being there for him even during the rough times (with a great "Harry Potter" reference). But from what you're about to see in the following "Cut for Time" sketch, Davidson wasn't done paying tribute to Michaels. But he did it in a way we were hoping he would… in music video form. But this is the "Lorne Michaels" we're talking about here, folks. That means "Forgot About Lorne" was going to earn an appearance from none other than Eminem himself:

Here's a look at Davidson continuing the tribute to Michaels that he began during "Weekend Update," followed by a look back at Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon & Mooney's "goodbye" sketches:

In the cold open "Final Encounter," McKinnon's Colleen Rafferty makes one final return, being questioned at the Pentagon alongside Lyonne & Cecily Strong by Bryant & Mikey Day's agents before volunteering to go away with her alien abductors- but not before McKinnon shared some sweet, tender & thinly-veiled words at the end (though McKinnon does reappear near the end of the show in the "Women's Commercial" sketch to join Mooney for his "goodbye" sketch):

During "Weekend Update", Bryant and Bowen Yang's Trend Forecasters joined Michael Che at the desk to offer a final round of what's in & what's out before an especially touching exchange at the end. Following that, we have a look at Davidson's final visit to the desk as an official SNL cast member:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

