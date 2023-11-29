Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: emma stone, nbc, preview, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Promo: Emma Stone's (Kinda) Telling Secrets

With host Emma Stone and musical guest Noah Kahan set for this weekend, here's a look at Stone in NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch.

With host Emma Stone (Showtime's The Curse) and musical guest Noah Kahan set to take the stages of Studio 8H for this weekend edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we've reached the midweek point. Of course, if you're an SNL fan, then you know that means that we get a look at Stone and the cast during read-thru. But before that happens, we have a midweek sketch that finds Stone going solo as she reveals the secret to comedy. Well… she tries?

Now, here's that look at Stone in her midweek sketch – and make sure to keep an eye out later today for a look at Stone and the SNL cast during Wednesday evening's table read:

Yesterday, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – along with a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

Following the clip below, we have a look back at the teaser for this weekend's SNL that was released earlier this week and more:

Here's a look at SNL's welcome video for Stone & Kahan, formally introducing this week's host & musical guest to the world:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

