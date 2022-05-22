Spy x Family S01E07 "The Target's Second Son" Damian Desmond

The newest episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "The Target's Second Son", explores new aspects of the failed friendship scheme Twilight considered pulling off. It was a bitter-sweet episode that also showed Anya's vulnerability as a mind-reader. Regardless of how silly it can get, the anime knows how to pull and thread serious moments throughout, doing a fantastic job of building layers and some serious tension.

This chapter follows mostly Anya going through her first day at the academy with Twilight on one end trying to get her to apologize to Desmond, Becky on another trying to convince her not to do it, and her own pressure trying to get her dad's favor while also knowing he deserved to be punched. I think this showed Twilight is still unable to understand Anya to some extent, yet at the same time, it seems he knows that, but Operation Strix still comes first. However, Anya still breaks and apologizes to Damian while hearing his friends' bully thoughts, she starts crying and Damian runs away all red. Clearly, this little relationship of theirs will go to places, it seems he might be intrigued.

Twilight seems to have abandoned the friendship scheme after Anya's apology was rejected. So time for the old-fashioned method of studying to get Anya to be an Imperial Scholar. However, she seems to get overwhelmed and Yor has to intervene. Once again, Yor proves to be a perfect balance for Loid and what he lacks— being able to share some insight into toddlers and finding more proactive ways to push them into learning. Also, once again, their little family interactions are just pure gold and I totally ship Loid and Yor. I hope this relationship does grow and gives them a chance to show each other who they really are. After their interaction, Loid definitely seemed more calm and hopeful that Operation Strix might take time, but there might be chances of success.

We do get to see Loid discover Anya has fallen asleep after studying by herself— there definitely is hope. I think we got a hint as to what the next hurdle the Forger family will be facing: Yor's brother, Yuri, who just found out Yor is married. I have a feeling he will not take to it as nicely as Yor might think he will. I am sincerely curious as to how their meet-up will go in the next episode. Are we about to get more drunk Yor? Thankfully, we have quite a few more episodes of Spy x Family to go.

