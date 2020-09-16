Saturday Night Live Season 46: Jim Carrey Joins Cast as Joe Biden

When NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off its 46th season back in Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center on October 3 (airing live at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), they're going to have a very familiar face joining them in the role of Vice-President Joe Biden. No, not Jason Sudeikis– it's Jim Carrey (Kidding, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) taking on the role of the presidential nominee. Does this mean Carrey's Biden and Alec Baldwin's Trump will debate? We're leaning towards the positive on that one, but does this also mean that Maya Rudolph's vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris is going to get a "new" Pence to take on? In addition, SNL is working with New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo's office to coordinate COVID precautions to allow for a limited in-studio audience- with the new season set to run five consecutive shows: October 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.

The long-running comedy-music series has also added three featured cast members this season. Lauren Holt is an actor, comedian, singer, and improviser who was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles and starred in the independent web series The Filth as well as the short film Parent-Teacher Conference, for which she received a Best Actress nomination at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival. Punkie Johnson is a comedian and writer whose recent credits include Space Force, Corporate, Adam Ruins Everything, and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She was a New Face at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019 and is a proud paid regular at the world-famous Comedy Store in Hollywood. Serving as an SNL staff writer since season 43, Andrew Dismukes is a stand-up comedian who was selected for the 2017 New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival and has performed at other festivals, including Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival.

In addition, the newly-created The SNL Scholarship Program has partnered with four comedy schools (The PIT, The Second City, The Groundlings, and UCB) to fund a scholarship program for students of diverse backgrounds to advance their comedy careers.

Saturday Night Live's 45th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as the series' head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series).

The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.