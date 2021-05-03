Saturday Night Live Season 46: Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Nas X & More

With this weekend's Elon Musk-hosted edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Miley Cyrus), it's pretty safe to say that a lot of air has been sucked out of the room when it comes to promoting the episode like they normally would. Maybe that's why we haven't gotten an inro video yet- but we did get a look past this Saturday and at the final two episodes of Season 46. On May 15, Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) is set to host, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Then the season closes out on May 22 with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) hosting, with musical guest Lil Nas X (who already took to Twitter to promise "Montero" and a new song).

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.