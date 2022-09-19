Saturday Night Live Season 48: Chris Redd Latest to Exit SNL Cast

After Lorne Michaels & NBC's Saturday Night Live announced it was returning on October 1st to kick off Season 48 and was bringing new featured players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow & Devon Walker with it, we assumed things were moving forward with a set cast. Apparently, the changes aren't over yet, with Chris Redd the latest to exit the cast. "Being a part of 'SNL' has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd said in a statement. "Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire 'SNL' organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

As for our new featured players, Hernandez is a comedian, writer, and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent who was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022. Kearney was selected for Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase in 2019. They can be seen in Amazon's "A League of Their Own" and Disney+'s "The Mighty Ducks." Longfellow has been featured on Netflix's "Introducing …" showcase and NBC's "Bring the Funny." He was also selected as one of TBS's "Comics to Watch" for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival. Walker was selected for Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase in 2017. He has written for Freeform's "Everything's Trash" and Netflix's "Big Mouth." Now here's a look at the announcement that went out on Twitter last week:

Welcome to the cast, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker! pic.twitter.com/wWm0VhGziw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Is that the rumor? All right, well, I need to start planning," Thompson joked to Charlamagne the God during the latter's show Hell of a Week on Comedy Central regarding the rumor that Michaels may retire with the 50th season. For Thompson, the concern is what (and who) will fill the void left by Michaels' departure when it comes to doing right by the show. "He's [Michaels] the one that's had his touch on the whole thing. It opens the opportunity for a lot of bulls— to come into the game because he's such a legend that he keeps off those corporate wolves," he explained. And that's especially true when it comes to the show's budget, an issue that Michaels has fought the network and corporate owners over since before the show hit screens in the '70s. "At that point, you can't really do the same kind of show," Thompson continued. "They spend a lot of money on that show every week. It's an expensive show, but it's a one-of-a-kind thing. It's the only one. You know, 'Live from New York.'"

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of 2021, Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast included Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).