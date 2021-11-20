Saturday Night Live: Simu Liu's Rejected Impressions; Saweetie's "Icy"

Earlier this week, viewers of NBC's Saturday Night Live learned two very important things. First, after this weekend's Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience)-hosted edition (with musical guest Saweetie) the long-running sketch comedy/music series will be taking two weeks off. But on the good news side, we also learned who will be joining SNL to close out the year. On December 11, we have Billie Eilish doing double-duty as host and musical guest. And then Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd beings his "PEOPLE 2021 sexiness" to Studio 8H to host the last show of the year (with Charli XCX serving as the musical guest). But that's next month and we still have a full 90 minutes coming our way tonight so let's check in with our host and musical guest.

Also in the following clip, Liu also discusses the possibility of returning for a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and what it was like working with Sesame Street to help introduce its first AAPI puppet:

Meanwhile, Saweetie checks in with a look at the rehearsal for her performance of "Icy Chain" later tonight, followed by a look at the official visualizer for the song:

In the following promo, it looks like Saweetie and Kyle Mooney have a bit of a past together- one that Mooney hasn't quite gotten over yet. If we were Liu, we would be concerned, too. Hopefully, Cecily Strong will be able to talk some sense into him. So switch that in mind, here's a look at the official on-stage promo for this weekend's Saturday Night Live:

Here's a look back at the read-thru from Wednesday, beginning with the cast and then wrapping up with a look at Liu, who is definitely looking all smiles:

Here's an official look at who will be hitting the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, followed by a look back at Liu's trip to SNL during this past weekend's show:

And here's that all-important moment that can best be described as the passing of the hosting torch between Majors and Liu (though SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus probably had it better with the "baton" analogy):

"Shortly after this photo was taken, Simu was promptly tackled by security and ejected from the premises. He is currently in his hotel room eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift," Liu joked in his Instagram post along with the hashtag #WrongSaturday- here's a look:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).