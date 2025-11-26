Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl, thanksgiving

Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving: Some of SNL's Best Holiday Sketches

In honor of NBC's A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving, here are some of SNL's best holiday sketches (and three that were cut for time).

Before we jump into the holiday madness, a quick reminder that the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series will be back on December 6th with host Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Dijon. From there, we have host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen on December 13th, and host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher on December 20th. With that out of the way, we can shift our focus to the first of two SNL holiday specials, NBC's A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving. Set to hit NBC tonight at 9 pm ET (following the Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade special), the two-hour special qill highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches.

To help set the mood, we're offering a rundown of holiday sketches from over the course of SNL's 50-season run, followed by a look at three "Cut for Time" sketches from previous seasons:

SNL Thanksgiving Cut for Time Sketches

In "Tanksgivies" (2010: Season 36), we have an awards show honoring family members who ruined Thanksgiving dinner that starred Bill Hader, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, Taran Killam, Kenan Thompson, and Bobby Moynihan. In "Thanksgiving Dinner" (2012: Season 38), an odd woman (Kate McKinnon) shows up uninvited at her co-worker's (Nasim Pedrad) family Thanksgiving dinner – and then, the woman's frantic husband (Jeremy Renner) shows up. In "Thanksgiving Foods" (2016: Season 42), Wisten Kriig (Wiig), Marcus (Thompson), and Darnell (Moynihan) can't wait to discover what their unique Thanksgiving table has in store for them this year. Here's a look at those three "Cut For Time" sketches spotlighting those aspects of Thanksgiving that don't tend to make it into a Hallmark card:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

