Saturday Night Live Vid Officially Welcomes Kieran Culkin & Ed Sheeran

Okay, now that we have the musical guest mystery solved and the rest of the month's line-up confirmed, we can get back to the normal press machine process we've come to expect during the week leading up to a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. So that means we have an official intro video for host Kieran Culkin (Succession) and musical guest Ed Sheeran (now cleared from COVID isolation) in person

Earlier, we learned who else will be taking the stage of Studio 8H this month. On November 13th, we have Jonathan Majors (Loki, Lovecraft Country) hosting with musical guest Taylor Swift. Then on November 20th, we have Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) hosting with musical guest Saweetie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kieran Culkin Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L6W0k_bLzs)

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there," Sheeran wrote in his Instagram post from earlier today making his live appearance this weekend official (check it out below):

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).