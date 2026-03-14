Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Zach Braff Debunks Dating AI Chatbot: Rumor Tied to Series

Scrubs' Zach Braff debunks the rumor he's dating an AI chatbot that stemmed from a podcast, believing it has to do with an upcoming episode.

Article Summary Zach Braff denies rumors of dating an AI chatbot, blaming confusion from a Scrubs revival episode plot.

Speculation started after the I Need You Guys podcast discussed a famous actor dating an AI chatbot.

Braff addressed the rumor on Instagram, urging gossip sites to correct the story and clear his name.

The Scrubs revival brings back core cast members and features a storyline involving AI relationships.

There's no doubt one of the appealing things about the medical sitcom Scrubs is the off-the-wall fantasies of series lead Zach Braff's Dr. John "JD" Dorian and company. Sometimes these ideas find their way to the rumor mill in the form of "art imitating life," which is something the Garden State star is trying to put an end to, as there are rumors the actor is dating an AI chatbot. Taking to social media, the actor offered his response to the incredulous rumor, which he believes is tied to his hit ABC revival series (and possibly a certain Joaquin Phoenix-starred film). The following contains spoilers.

Scrubs Star Zach Braff Addresses AI Chatbot Rumors

"I'm not dating a chatbot," Braff wrote on his Instagram stories. "I can't believe I have to type these words. It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of Scrubs. Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me. Love, The guy not dating his chatbot. Please update all gossip sites." The source of that rumor is the I Need You Guys podcast, hosted by Max Silvestri, Jenny Slate, and Gabe Liedman, which discussed the subject with guest Kumail Nanjiani.

"There's a well-known actor who is currently in a romantic relationship with his AI chatbot," Silvestri said on the podcast without ever revealing the identity of the person in question. "And [he] brings the chatbot with him, places, and talks to the chatbot. I think on the phone or computer or whatever." As the four speculated among themselves, they shared who they thought it was without revealing the name, to which Braff acknowledged the podcast in a separate post.

Scrubs returned after 16 years away with its initial run ending in 2010 with the maligned season 9/"Med School" that attempted to pass the torch to a younger cast with Donald Faison's Dr. Christopher Turk and John C. McGinley's Dr. Perry Cox retaining their main cast roles with an intern class led by Kerry Bishé's Lucy Bennett. Fan favorites like Braff and Sarah Chalke (Elliot) would appear in a far more limited capacity. The revival season sees the original core trio of Braff, Faison, and Chalke back in their roles in the main cast, more true to the original series, more returning favorites, and a new intern class. For more on the exchange, you can check it out on Entertainment Weekly

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