Secret Invasion: Disney+ 2023 Teaser Includes Marvel Studios Series

Before we get too deep into our respective holiday festivities (or however we choose to enjoy the next two weeks), Disney+ wants to make sure that we remember what the streaming service has coming up for us in 2023. To that end, we were treated to a teaser trailer offering some looks at what's to come, including The Mandalorian Season 3, Loki Season 2, and the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka. But what would a look at 2023 be without including Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion? Along with looking at Jackson and Mendelsohn, we also see Martin Freeman and Emilia Clarke in action.

The streaming series stars Jackson as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos- characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years… and could be some familiar faces you've come to know & love (or loathe). Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn, Freeman, and Clarke are Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look at the 2023 teaser trailer released by Disney+ for the streamer and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in 2023:

Speaking with Digital Spy in support of the blockbuster film, Freeman (whose casting was "spoiled" back in March thanks to Jackson's love of being open & candid during interviews), teased that viewers can expect something that's "pretty dark"… and he's talking "figuratively and literally," too. "It feels pretty different to stuff I've seen. It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn't be able to describe. Again, I've not seen it. I've not even read all of it. The bits I've read do feel different, I guess. Because of the nature of television, you can luxuriate in things a little bit more. That storytelling process is just elongated. So you have got more time to get those knotty problems out, which is the beauty of television at the moment." As for those rumblings from back in August that Secret Invasion would be a pretty noticeable crossover event, Freeman confirmed that when elaborating on the show's tone. "It was a bit murky, actually. A bit murky. Quite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling, and the amount of people crossing over with each other," the actor added.