Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Reportedly in Negotiations to Join Cast

The casting rollout rumors continued on Tuesday, with Disney Plus and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion reportedly in final negotiations for Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) to join the series. Clarke would join a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and reportedly Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman. With Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn's reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel, the upcoming series centers on the duo (who first met during Captain Marvel) as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years. Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce, with Marvel Studios (no surprise) producing. Clarke and Colman's possible role is unknown at this time, while Ben-Adir is rumored for the main big bad role. Marvel Studios and Clarke's reps did not respond to Variety's exclusive reporting.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time (and after an investors day presentation that yielded a ton of additional information), we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel. Disney+ has already launched the hugely successful Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie wrapping up this week, and Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, animated anthology series What If…?, the Don Cheadle-starring armor Armor Wars, the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart, and a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special.