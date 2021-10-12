Seoul Hunters: TruTV Orders Korean Paranormal/Sketch Comedy Pilot

TruTV ordered a pilot for Seoul Hunters, a sketch comedy series from Reno 911! duo Cathy Shim and Robert Ben Garant, along with Big Breakfast, Ben Silverman, and Howard T. Owen's Propagate. Shim and Garant will star with comic Peter Kim (Fairfax), and Korean comedian and trot artist Kim Young-chul (Knowing Bros.).

Seoul Hunters Production Details

Co-written by Shim, Garant, and Kevin Healy and directed by Garant, Seoul Hunters is described as a cutting-edge comedy hybrid set in the world of a paranormal Korean ghost-hunting show, featuring both Korean-American and South Korean comedians in single-camera sketch pranks. Shim and Garant will also executive produce with Big Breakfast's Luke Kelly-Clyne and Healey, along with Propagate's Silverman, Owens, and Drew Buckley; and Mills Presents' Mike Mills, Mat Baxt, and David Regal. Shim and Garant recently co-created and produced Chasers, a pilot for Comedy Central, which Shim co-starred with Rob Heubel. Garant co-created Reno 911! with Shim recurred as Tammi Wu on its run on the cable network for six seasons (2003-2008). The series has since spawned a film, rebooted for two seasons on Roku, and an upcoming special Reno 911 – The Hunt for QAnon for Paramount+. Garant also co-created the Ben Stiller-starred Night of the Museum franchise.

Other Projects for Shim, Garant, and Kim

Shim is currently lending her voice for the upcoming animated comedy Blazing Samurai with Garant co-writing. Shim was also in Love is Not Love and had a recurring role on Spectrum's L.A.'s Finest. The Bob's Burgers star is also attached to co-write MGM's action-comedy The Machine, Warner Bros' remake of The Cannonball Run with Doug Liman directing, and the animated family comedy Spooky Jack from Dreamworks and Blumhouse. Kim, who's currently filming Nicholas Stoller's BROS for Universal, was previously in the indie drama The God Committee for Vertical Entertainment, the Netflix Dramedy The Forty-Year-Old Version, and the acclaimed series After Forever.



Deadline Hollywood