Shane McMahon Set for Raw as WWE Renews Commitment to Making New Stars

With WWE ratings falling, Chairman Vince McMahon and all of his cronies have been hammering home an important message on investor conference calls, and anywhere else people will listen: WWE needs to make new stars. It's the company's primary focus right now, to hear McMahon say it, and something they're always working on. After all, you can't rely on relics of the Attitude Era to come back and save the show forever, can you? It's with that in mind that WWE is bringing a fresh new face to WWE Raw tonight: Shane McMahon.

WWE announced the return of Shane-o-Mac on Twitter today ahead of tonight's show. Hopefully, this young blue-chipper will be the shot of youthful adrenaline in the arm of WWE Raw needed to help the ratings bounce back and draw in that 18-49 demographic. McMahon was last seen being fired from Smackdown after losing a feud with Kevin Owens, who is now also on WWE's red brand. Could McMahon be back to rekindle his feud? Or maybe to call out The Undertaker to leave retirement for another match at SummerSlam? Or maybe he's here to promote his new TikTok channel. Who knows?

So far, WWE Raw tonight also has Apollo Crews, freshly recovered from COVID-19, facing MVP in a United States Championship match, along with the fallout from Randy Orton's attack on Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks and Bayley's screwjob of former Raw Women's Champion Asuka. But McMahon, with his youthful exuberance and appeal to the next generation of WWE fans, will surely be the star of the show. Tune in tonight at 8 PM Eastern, or check in with Bleeding Cool tomorrow where we'll have a full and in-depth report of the festivities for you.