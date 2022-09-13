She-Hulk Director on Madisynn/Wong Improv Scene, Guggenheim's Audition

Somehow, Marvel manages to create new fan favorites overnight, the latest being Madisynn, played by Patty Guggenheim (Florida Girls). She's the unwitting volunteer of magician Donny Blaze, played by Rhys Coiro (Entourage) in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode "Is This Not Real Magic?" Donny is a dropout from the Kamar-Taj, the school of the Mystic Arts, yet somehow allowed to retain what little skills he learned from his time there since no one from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), or current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong) thought of putting a memory spell on him to make him forget. So Madisynn gets sent through an interdimensional portal by Donny as Jen/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) & Wong have to fix his mess. Director Kat Corio discussed how Guggenheim and Wong's mid-end credit scene wasn't scripted.

She-Hulk Mid-Credits Scene

The mid-credits scene sees Wong apparently with an HBO Max subscription on a Disney+ show as he's binging on The Sopranos. Madisynn joins him becoming "besties" as they share some popcorn and adult beverages as she starts to nonchalantly provide major spoilers for the David Chase series. "When Wong and Madisynn are riffing with each other…? That didn't exist in the script," Kat Coiro, who directed the first four episodes (as well as Episodes 8 and 9), said. "That came purely from the actors' comedic chemistry and us going, 'We've got to throw some cameras on these two because they're so funny.'"

The director opened up about her frequent collaborator while referring to herself in the third person. "If you do a little deep dive on Kat Coiro, you will find Patty Guggenheim is there all the time," she said. "I do not go anywhere without that woman. She is a comedic genius. When I brought her up [for the 'She-Hulk' role], nobody was familiar with her, but then she came in and auditioned for us, and everybody — the Marvel executives, [including] Wendy Jacobson and Sean Earley… [head writer/EP] Jessica [Gao] — everyone watching that audition was actually crying with laughter. Tears streaming down their faces." For more, you can check out the interview on TV Line. New episodes of She-Hulk stream Thursdays on Disney+.