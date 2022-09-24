She-Hulk Episode 6 Review: The Many Costumes of Jennifer Walters

As we continue to move through the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the theme of not fitting into your skin continues to be one that the show explores. Episode four did so with Jennifer joining a dating app and that scene where her date decided that he only liked her as She-Hulk, but not as Jen was incredibly heartbreaking to watch. There is always a moment when you think that the person you are interested in isn't going to like the real you when they meet you, and for Jennifer, that was much more apparent. The ongoing theme of appearance, self-identity, and linking it back to clothing came back yet again in episode five, with Mallory and Nikki even commenting on how Jennifer needed more form-fitting outfits.

We also see Titania fighting back against Jennifer by trying to take away the She-Hulk name. Jennifer didn't want the name, but she also felt somewhat attached to it as well, to the point that she was willing to go to court for it. We see her finally get some clothing that will fit her properly in both forms, a sign that Jennifer is starting to come to terms with being She-Hulk. At least until a standalone wedding episode where she needs to be Just Jen comes along and ruins the cliffhanger from the previous episode and brings back that character everyone is waiting to see. It's almost like that was part of the joke.

The fact that there are people who missed that joke is very entertaining. She-Hulk is a very self-aware show, and that is right down to the fact that it announced itself as a show that was going to be about Jennifer being a lawyer, and then it really hasn't been that too much. It's playing the bait-and-switch, and some people aren't going to like that very much. It is a shame that we seem to see other people having to do lawyer stuff rather than Jennifer. The Mr. Immortal B-story in this episode is something that would have been a lot of fun for Jennifer to be a part of, but instead, she was off doing something else. We can hope that the show does remember to let Jennifer be the Attorney at Law part again soon because the law stuff is much more fun. A story about how the various exes of a guy with immortality are teaming up to take him to the cleaners? Awesome, and it's a shame that the show doesn't seem to have more confidence in its own premise to lean into those plotlines more.

The show continues to pace itself like a television show, which is nice to see from a Marvel show. For the first time since probably WandaVision, this feels like a television show, not just a movie that Marvel decided needed to be eight hours long. The pacing issues of Marvel shows have come up a lot, and it's good to see that this one is giving us definitive beginnings, middles, and endings for each episode while moving other plot points around as well. However, it does look like we might be falling into the usual trap of the villain that isn't going to be introduced until the eleventh hour. It is episode six, and this show only has nine episodes. Right now, we haven't seen anything about the villain aside from some hints here and a single attack on Jen. Now, that isn't a bad thing, and this show doesn't really need a full-scale villain to be good. This whole season could be nine episodes of Jennifer Walters getting her groove back, and it would still be a good show. However, this is still a comic book show, so we need a villain. With Daredevil coming in the next episode, you have to wonder how much time is left and if this will be another rush to the finish line.

However, as a standalone episode, it's nice to see Jennifer trying to figure out how to balance these two sides of her identity. The world seems to either want Jennifer or they want She-Hulk, and no one seems to understand that she is both now. In fact, one could argue that Jennifer doesn't even really understand that they are one and the same just yet, either. The dual identity thing for Hulk characters is common. Still, with Jennifer not losing her personality or intelligence in any way, it's much more linked to physical appearance and even body dysmorphia in a way. She is learning how to feel comfortable in her own body again, which is this show's journey. In between the lawyer stuff and whoever is doing what with trying to get her blood is going on, that is the story this show has been telling from the beginning, and it hasn't lost.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 Review by Kaitlyn Booth 8.5 / 10 Marvel Studios & Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode six continues to explore the many different costumes of Jennifer Walters and an awesome B-story.