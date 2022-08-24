She-Hulk S01E02 Preview: It's Jen vs Her Ultimate Foe: Family Dinner

With less than 12 hours to go until the second episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' second episode of the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we have a preview of what you can expect to pass along. And really, how much more build-up could I give what you're about to see that two horrifying words wouldn't do a better job of doing? Those two words? "Family" and "dinner." Yeah, we just lost our appetites, too.

Now here's that sneak preview of the Kat Coiro-directed, Jessica Gao-written second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

And in the following video tweet, Titania (Jameela Jamil) takes to the streets to show Jen how a real social influencer fights back:

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with the first episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.