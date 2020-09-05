Shenmue: Crunchyroll, Adult Swim Original Anime Based on SEGA Game

Fans of the beloved SEGA game franchise "Shenmue" are still buzzing about the news that dropped at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, the first-ever digital edition of Crunchyroll's annual anime convention. The anime streaming service announced on Friday that it is partnering with Adult Swim on Shenmue, a 13-episode original anime series set to stream outside of Japan and mainland China on Crunchyroll and on Adult Swim's weekend late-night anime block Toonami in the domestic United States. "The world of Shenmue is fascinating and unique, and we are so excited to partner with Yu Suzuki to bring his epic creation to anime- and make a kick-ass martial arts epic!" said Jason DeMarco, SVP/Creative Director On-Air for Adult Swim in a statement.

After he witnesses his father's murder at the family dojo, Ryo Hazuki dedicates his life to finding the man responsible – a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan to the sprawling metropolis of Hong Kong, and beyond. Soon he'll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge. The anime series will follow his journey from a young man looking for answers to a master of martial and mystical arts. "The first Shenmue video game was released more than twenty years ago and we're so excited to be working again with Adult Swim to bring this franchise to life through anime," said Sarah Victor, Head of Development, Crunchyroll. "We're eager to show our fans more of this action-packed adventure series as we move through production."

Produced by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim (Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus), Shenmue is being directed by Sakurai Chikara (One Punch Man season 2, Naruto) with animation production by Telecom Animation Film, and production management provided by Sola Entertainment. Video game creator Yu Suzuki will also sere as an executive producer.