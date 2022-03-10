Shining Vale S01E03 Preview: Now With Iconic Short Story Connections!

In a preview for Sunday's episode of Shining Vale, convincing others in the family of the haunted energy in their new home may prove to be more difficult than Pat Phelps first thought. The new episode premieres on Sunday, March 13 across all STARZ platforms including on STARZ at 10 pm ET/PT.

Here's a look at the preview, followed by a brief overview of the episode:

Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 3 "The Yellow Wallpaper": After years of writer's block, Pat finally finds her muse through the help of a narcotic. Terry's pitch to the NY Archdiocese turns out to be the presentation from Hell.

After the introduction to the Phelps family and their new home, as well as some unique neighbors (looking at you creepy cross necklace lady across the street), Pat is back and forth between making things work in the new place to figuring out how to get out of a writing slump. Seeing the title for the third episode, "The Yellow Wallpaper", my gender studies background started ringing alarms in my head. It refers to an important story written by Charlotte Perkins Gilman with a title by the same name as this episode of Shining Vale. The story focuses on a woman spending all her time in a country mansion, often alone and fairly enough looking at the walls of her room. A lot of focus goes towards the spiraling of this woman's mental health and honestly how women haven't and still aren't listened to. This is an awesome title for an episode and I'm excited to see where this and the short story connect on certain themes.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford (Motherland, This Way Up,) from Merman, Aaron Kaplan (The Chi, The Neighborhood), and Dana Honor (A Million Little Things, The Unicorn) from Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox serves as a producer. Astrof wrote the pilot teleplay, from a story by Horgan & Astrof. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.