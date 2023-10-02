Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: courteney cox, greg kinnear, horror, mira sorvino, poster, shining vale, starz

Shining Vale Season 2: STARZ Unveils Hilarious Character Posters

The Phelps & friends (and potentially a demon) bring the spirit of classic horror to new character posters for STARZ's Shining Vale Season 2.

STARZ has released nine character posters for the upcoming second season of its hit horror comedy, Shining Vale, which returns to haunt viewers' screens on the frightfully appropriate Friday, October 13th. Shining Vale stars Emmy Award nominee Courteney Cox, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino.

"The fun of 'Shining Vale' is creating a world that exists at the nexus of character-based comedy and psychological horror. Our goal was to never slip into spoof, but rather to have our characters, and hopefully, our audience, experience true terror, but in a very funny way," said Jeff Astrof, co-creator and executive producer.

In addition to Cox, Kinnear and Sorvino, "Shining Vale" also stars Gus Birney ("Dickinson"), Merrin Dungey ("Big Little Lies," "The Resident"), and Dylan Gage ("PEN15"), and features Emmy Award nominees Judith Light ("Poker Face"), Allison Tolman ("Gaslit," "Why Women Kill") and Sherilyn Fenn ("Twin Peaks").

Shining Vale season two is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and on the LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, October 13th, at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Cox also serves as a producer. The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman, and Kapital Entertainment.

Season one of Shining Vale introduced Pat and Terry Phelps, a dysfunctional family that tried to run from their problems by moving their kids into a Victorian mansion in small-town Connecticut. The only problem? It may be haunted. Once settled in, Pat encountered Rosemary, a demon who possessed her body and turned her life upside down. When the family steps in to "save" Pat, they commit her to a psychiatric hospital where she sees an old photo of a nurse who looks just like her demon Rosemary.

Season two kicks off four months later when Pat's insurance runs out, and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don't need her, Terry doesn't remember her, and to make matters worse, Pat's new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary. Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past. Every mother feels like they live in an insane asylum, but Pat may be right!

