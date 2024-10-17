Posted in: Showtime, TV | Tagged: Michael Fassbender, showtime, The Agency

The Agency: First Look At Showtime's New Series Is Here

Showtime has released first-look images from their new series The Agency with Michael Fassbender, which is now in production.

Article Summary Showtime unveils first-look images of its latest espionage series, The Agency, starring Michael Fassbender.

The Agency is a fresh take on the acclaimed French thriller Le Bureau des Legendes, set in London.

The star-studded cast includes Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Richard Gere, among others.

Premiere set for 2025, streaming first on Paramount+ before airing on Showtime network.

The Agency is currently in production in London, and first-look images for the Showtime espionage series were delivered today. Starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, the show is executive produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov. This is what they are calling a " fresh take" on the French thriller Le Bureau des Legendes.

The Agency Is As Prestige As It Gets

The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. Le Bureau des Legendes centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service. It focuses on the "Bureau of Legends," responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources. Le Bureau des Legendes was created by Eric Rochant and is a CANAL+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP – The Originals Productions and Federation Studios.

The show will debut episodes a little bit differently as well, first showing on demand and for subscribers of Paramount+ with the added Showtime addition, then will air on the network itself. Internationally, it will stream on Paramount+. And that is a good thing, too, because this will be one to catch with that cast. With this in production right now, a 2025 release is the most likely outcome; fingers are crossed that The Agency releases sometime in the summer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!