Shrinking: Jason Segel Joins Lawrence & Goldstein's Apple TV+ Series

Jason Segel is coming back to television. The star of How I Met Your Mother and Forgetting Sarah Marshall has set up a new comedy series at Apple TV+ with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy Award-winning star, writer & co-executive producer Brett Goldstein. Segel will also write for the series and executive produce. He will play a therapist who decides to think outside the box and tell his patients exactly what he thinks about them and their problems. Sounds right up his alley if I am being honest.

Jason Segel Tells It Like It Is. Hopefully More Entertaining Than Ted Lasso

Shrinking, a 10-episode comedy series that will star Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Emmy Award winners Lawrence and Goldstein. The news was announced on the heels of the season two finale of Apple's Emmy, SAG, Critics' Choice, and WGA Award-winning global hit phenomenon Ted Lasso. Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives…including his own. The new series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal and Lawrence's Doozer Productions. Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers, Jeff Ingold is an executive producer, and Liza Katzer is a co-executive producer.

The creatives involved here fill me with hope, and that premise leans into Segel's zany strengths. While I do not understand where all the love for Ted Lasso comes from, I have enjoyed numerous other Lawrence projects, so this leaps to the top of my most anticipated list. Good to see Segel come back for a series as well. More as we learn it on this one.