Sink Your Teeth: Tokyo Ghoul Celebration Hitting Cinemas for 1 Day

Crunchyroll will release Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration, a compilation film showcasing select episodes from the hit anime.

Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration features six select episodes from season one of the anime.

The 147-minute film will screen in English dub and Japanese with subtitles, distributed by Crunchyroll.

Tickets are now on sale; all Tokyo Ghoul anime seasons are also streaming on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is set to unleash Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration, a special feature film celebration showcasing select episodes from season one for one day only on July 21 in the United States. Tokyo Ghoul follows the story of Ken Kaneki, a quiet college student who becomes a ghoul after a freak accident with his date, Rize Kamishiro, goes wrong. The manga and anime were huge hits when they were released, even when the story got as bleak as manga and anime were going to get.

Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration combines six select episodes from Season One. Ken Kaneki is a loner. In a world where ghouls—human-like creatures who survive on human flesh—and people are at war, his biggest concern is which novel to pick up next. But when a date with the mysterious Rize turns deadly, a lifesaving operation horrifyingly transforms him into a human-ghoul hybrid. Can he find his place in a society where it's hunt or be hunted? When the series was out, it was a huge hit on Crunchyroll. It seemed the more the story tortured its painfully earnest hero, who refused to kill and eat people, no matter how much he was maimed.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release the compilation film in select theatres, consisting of episodes 1, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12 from season one. The film will be available dubbed in English.

Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration Details

Directed by: Shuhei Morita

Based on: the manga series by the same name, written and illustrated by Sui Ishida

Produced by: Studio Pierrot

Runtime: 147 mins

Language: Japanese with English subtitles and English dub

United States Theatrical Release Date: July 21 (one-day-only)

North American Distributor: Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment

Genre: Dark, Supernatural, Horror

All three seasons of Tokyo Ghoul, as well as Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul:re, are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Tickets for the movie are now available.

