Slow Horses: Apple TV+ Renews Gary Oldman Spy Series For Seasons 3 & 4

Slow Horses, the spy series from Mick Herron's novels, has been renewed for two more seasons on Apple TV. Season 1 was adapted – surprisingly faithfully (well, if it ain't broke, why fix it?) – from the first book in the novel series, "Slow Horses. It premiered on Apple in April. Season 2 of the show, which will premiere later in 2022, is based on the second novel "Dead Lions." The next two seasons will be based on the third and fourth books "Real Tigers" and "Spook Street." There are currently eight novels in the series with spinoffs, novellas, and short stories.

Slow Horses is a post-le Carrésque darkly comedic spy series that follows a dysfunctional team of disgraced British intelligence agents exiled to Slough House, a crumbling office dumping ground by the Barbican in the concrete hell part of eastern Central London, well away from the real action going on at MI5 headquarters in Regents Park. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the slovenly and flatulent head of Slough House who hides a steel-trap mind. His charges, the "slow horses", are spies who are exiled to Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast also Kristin Scott Thomas as ruthless MI5 leader Diana Taverner, Jack Lowden as wannabe Jack Bauer River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as Lamb's secrets keeper Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, the most competent of the slow horses, Christopher Chung as obnoxious computer hacker Roderick Ho, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as the coke-addicted and most violence-prone slow horse Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce as legendary Old School spy and River's grandfather David Cartwright.

In Season 3, the slow horses work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped – after they figure out why anyone would want to kidnap one of them. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and was adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season.

Slow Horses is streaming on Apple TV+.