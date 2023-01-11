Slow Horses: Apple TV+ Series Casts Sope Dirisu for Season 3 Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ series adapting Mick Herron's series of spy novels, has cast Gangs of London lead Sope Dirisu as a baddie.

Slow Horses, the acclaimed darkly comic spy series adapted from Mick Herron's popular "Slough House" novels, was renewed for a fourth season back in Summer 2022. Previous seasons were greenlit last year shortly after season one premiered on Apple TV+. Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 in a rundown Central London building called Slough House. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the screwup spies, who ended up in Slough House due to career-ending mistakes, as they find themselves blundering around the mess and confusion of the espionage world even more there.

Season one was based on the first book in the novel series, "Slow Horses" and premiered on Apple in April. Season two, which premiered in November 2022, is based on the second novel "Dead Lions." The next two seasons will be based on the books "Real Tigers" and "Spook Street." Sope Dirisu, fresh from murdering and maiming lots of gangsters in two seasons of Gangs of London, joins season three of Slow Horses as one of the baddies who abduct Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves), which sets Lamb and the rest of Slough House on a mission to get her back before secrets are spilled, and murders are done.

The ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. The story of David Cartwright (Pryce), Lamb's former boss and grandfather of the Slow Horses' Jack Bauer-wannabe River Cartwright (Lowden), comes to a head because of his failing health and onset of dementia and sets off a chain of events that puts all of London in danger.

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and was adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is the director of the third season. The teaser for Season Three was shown at the end of the finale of the second season. There is no word yet whether there are plans to adapt the rest of the novels, but if Apple TV+ decides to end with the fourth season, several arcs begun in the first season will be tied up, and it would be a fitting ending to the show.