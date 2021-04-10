Smackdown Loses Ratings Battle to Shark Tank on WrestleMania Eve

It's WrestleMania weekend, what ought to be a joyous time in the life of The Chadster, but on the night before WrestleMania, tragedy struck: WWE Smackdown lost in the ratings to Shark Tank again. Smackdown came in second for the night on network TV, according to Showbuzz Daily, with an average of .55 in the 18-49 demographic with hours scoring .5 and .6. Shark Tank scored a .7 in the demo, winning the night despite WWE Smackdown being the final show before the biggest wrestling event of the year.

WWE Smackdown Viewership Barely Tops 1 Million

The 18-49 demo wasn't the only problem for Smackdown this week. 2.08 million views on average watched Smackdown last night, off individual hours of 2.06 million and 2.099 million. That was lower than every other show on network television except a rerun of The Blacklist and everything on the CW Network. At a time when excitement should be the highest it's been all year for WWE content, Smackdown's ratings are as average as they've been throughout the pandemic. So disappointing.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster doesn't normally like to use language like this, but: dang you, Shark Tank sharks! Why do you always have to ruin The Chadster's weekend by getting better ratings than WWE Smackdown? Isn't all of the money you have enough, dang it?! Maybe Bernie Sanders and El Presidente were right the whole time. Well, okay, The Chadster wouldn't go that far.

Look, the Chadster has just got to put all this behind him. This is a special weekend, and The Chadster isn't going to let a bunch of greedy billionaires ruin it for him. Besides, The Chadster is sure that after WrestleMania, everything is gonna turn around for WWE.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ratings, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe